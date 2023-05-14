Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Lifted by Analyst

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $818.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.