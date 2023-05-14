Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Lifted by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $818.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

