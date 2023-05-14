Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lowered by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08).

MAG Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.45.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.98 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.