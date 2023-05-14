Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Lowered by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08).
MAG Silver Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$15.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.98 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
