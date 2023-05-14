Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised by SVB Leerink

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.15) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Natera has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,037,429.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,618 shares of company stock worth $5,618,564. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

