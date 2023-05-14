Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Decreased by Analyst

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nine Energy Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.33. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Nine Energy Service had a net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $166.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,671 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

