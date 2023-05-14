Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,468,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 696,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $13,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

