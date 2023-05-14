Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Decreased by William Blair

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Honest in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Honest stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.29. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $81.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $32,987.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,341.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,837 shares of company stock worth $225,855. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

