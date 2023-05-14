Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issued By Northland Capmk

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daseke in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Daseke’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Daseke’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Daseke stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 109.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.