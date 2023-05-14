Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanterix in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

