Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.60%.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

