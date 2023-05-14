Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

CINF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.57 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

