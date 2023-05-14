Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increased by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

