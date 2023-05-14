Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Raised by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on iA Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$85.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$59.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

