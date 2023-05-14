Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Increased by Raymond James

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linamar in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LNR opened at C$67.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.25. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$49.00 and a 12 month high of C$77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

