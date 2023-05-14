Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Boosted by Wedbush

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

LBPH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

