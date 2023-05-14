Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Decreased by Zacks Research

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plexus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

PLXS opened at $86.39 on Friday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

