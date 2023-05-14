Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. Lowered by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

VCSA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 66.00% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $157,427.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $10,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

