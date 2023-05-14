Quest Resource (QRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quest Resource Stock Performance
Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.
Further Reading
