Quest Resource (QRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Quest Resource to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Resource Stock Performance

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 236.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading

