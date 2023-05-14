Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Amdocs worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amdocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,842 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.16 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

