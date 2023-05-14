Raymond James & Associates Has $21.49 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

