Raymond James & Associates Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

