Raymond James & Associates Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 83,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

