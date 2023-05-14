Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

