Raymond James Comments on Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Home Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.40 million.

Home Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.00.

TSE:HCG opened at C$43.62 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$23.82 and a 12-month high of C$43.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.05.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.