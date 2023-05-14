Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:SMDV opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.