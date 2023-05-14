Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,442 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

About Novo Nordisk A/S

NVO opened at $171.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.