Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $295.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.86.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.