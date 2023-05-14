Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,877 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Polaris worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

