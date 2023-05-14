Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,388 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.39 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.