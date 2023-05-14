Raymond James Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $13.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.88 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.71.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$108.05 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

