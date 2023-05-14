Request (REQ) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $88.45 million and $677,100.37 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.00 or 1.00056238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0877704 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $742,533.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

