Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.