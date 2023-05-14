Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

