Research Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DHI Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $149.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.