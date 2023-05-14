Research Analysts Set Expectations for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of DV opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,761,368 shares of company stock worth $762,405,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 131,244 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

