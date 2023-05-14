Research Analysts Set Expectations for Draganfly Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Draganfly in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Draganfly’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Draganfly had a negative net margin of 355.49% and a negative return on equity of 128.16%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

