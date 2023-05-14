Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target to C$16.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.