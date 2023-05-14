Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.55 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

