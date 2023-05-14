Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.