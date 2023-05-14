Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VTR opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -258.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

