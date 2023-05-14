Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 1,757.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 86.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel Price Performance

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,369.02 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,303.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,310.88.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

