Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,107 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

