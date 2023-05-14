Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 409 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.