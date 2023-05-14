Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after buying an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after buying an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,191,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,919,000 after buying an additional 1,874,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after buying an additional 341,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.