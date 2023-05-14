Safe Trading Down 20.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00032821 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $183.50 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040864 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003770 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.51981243 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

