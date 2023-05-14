Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $201.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 961.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,395,416.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock worth $8,763,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

