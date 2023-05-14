SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SAP opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

