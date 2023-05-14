SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.50.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.53.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

