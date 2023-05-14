Scotiabank Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$140.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. goeasy has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

