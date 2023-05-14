Shapeways (SHPW) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Shapeways had a negative net margin of 60.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of SHPW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shapeways by 143.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

SHPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shapeways from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

