SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.
SHF Stock Performance
SHFS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $30.47.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a report on Friday, March 31st.
About SHF
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
