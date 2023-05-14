SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

SHF Stock Performance

SHFS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $30.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of SHF in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Featured Articles

